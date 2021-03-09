Global Charge Cards Market Research Report 2021

In Venezuela, there are regulations for banks regarding interest rates, which are set by the BCV. For purchases made with credit cards the interest rate is capped at 29%, which is much lower than the inflation rate seen in 2018, which amounted to 1,000,000%, according to International Monetary Fund (IFM). Inflation is expected to continue growing over the forecast period, remaining in triple digits, which is considered the highest inflation rate in the world. An increasing number of people in Ve…

Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in Venezuela report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Headlines

Prospects

Interest Rate of Credit Cards Is Fixed

Although Credit Cards Are Attractive, Transactions Continue To Decline

A Credit Card Can Be A “lifesaver” for the Consumer

Competitive Landscape

Banesco Banco Universal and Banco De Venezuela Continue To Lead Credit Cards

Banco De Venezuela Leads in Credit Cards for Older People

Public Banks Increase Credit Card Limits

Executive Summary

New Currency Redenomination in 2018

Lack of Cash Increases in 2018

Number of Atms Continues To Decrease in 2018

Banks Adapt To the Country’s Reality Through Mobile Payment System Innovations

Risk in the Operation of Banks Limits Growth

