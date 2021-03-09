Global Soup Market in China , Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market research report 23 November, 2020

The closure of foodservice channels and home seclusion led to a significant increase in home consumption of food during 2020. This led to increased demand for products that are easy to prepare and cook, especially amongst younger consumers with limited experience in home cooking. The large number of people suddenly forced to work from home also contributed to the rise in demand, as they sought products that could be prepared quickly and with minimal fuss so that they could fit lunch into the wor…

Get free sample report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2595121-soup-in-china

Euromonitor International’s Soup in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also link http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-propeller-shaft-couplings-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also link http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-protein-assays-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also link http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-transfer-turntables-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also link http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bovine-lactoferrin-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Rise in home cooking boosts demand

Packaged soup struggles to build on tradition of soup consumption

Subo Foods strengthens leading position

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Food delivery poses a threat to category development

Main categories incompatible with health and wellness trend

Out of synch with growing demand for higher-quality ingredients and flavours

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Soup by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Soup: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Soup: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Soup by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2020-2025

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105