Impact Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Germany Market Research Report 2020-2026

As a result of prevailing home seclusion due to the COVID-19 crisis, the mature processed fruit and vegetables category has seen a strong recovery of sales in volume and value terms in 2020, with consumers seeking simple and affordable products that can be easily used when cooking main dishes. The increased time spent at home has particularly stimulated added demand for frozen fruit and frozen processed vegetables in 2020, with many consumers stockpiling frozen products during the lockdown in sp…
Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth
It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of content
Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Germany
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Frozen and shelf stable products see jump in demand as consumers isolate
On-the-go formats and premiumisation are key influences
Retailers’ own ranges lead sales comfortably
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Home cooking trend to remain relevant beyond 2020, but fresh fruit and vegetables will limit category potential
Premiumisation and innovative ingredients set to feature further
Popularity of frozen potato chips to prevail
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Frozen Processed Vegetables by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
……. continued
