Impact Eye Care in Egypt Market Research Report 2020-2026

Eye care is expected to register the lowest value growth of all consumer health products in 2020 (along with wound care). It is expected to be largely unaffected by COVID-19, though with people going out less and being exposed to for example less pollution, there is a slight dampening effect on value growth. However, on the other hand, with people spending more time on screens as a result of lockdown and working from home and being entertained by playing video games and watching films, this is e…
Sample free link: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727386-eye-care-in-egypt
Euromonitor International’s Eye Care in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
.Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-blockchain-technology-in-energy-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-from-2020-2029-2021-03-02
Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
\\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-web-content-management-software-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop..
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-audio-processor-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electrophysiology-laboratory-devices-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04
Table of Content
Eye Care in Egypt
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Eye car largely unaffected by COVID-19 though increased screen time leads to demand for eye strain products
Kahira is the leading name in eye care as its brands continue to attract consumers
Low average unit price supports overall sales of eye care
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Pollution and increasing use of digital devices expected to maintain growth
Severe air pollution continues to support demand for eye care products
Drops remains the dominant format in eye care
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
…. Continued
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)
https://bollywood-entertainment.com/