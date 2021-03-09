Impact Eye Care in Chile Market Research Report 2020-2026

As part of COVID-19 social distancing measures, many companies have moved towards home working. While helping businesses to continue operating, this practice is having silent repercussions on the lives of Chilean consumers lives, with the average time spent in front of electronic screens massively increasing since the outbreak. Eye strains are becoming regular among employees, resulting in annoying eye redness and dryness.
Euromonitor International’s Eye Care in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Content
Eye Care in Chile
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Home working trend exacerbates incidence of screen related eye ailments
Consumers shift to self-medication due to difficulties seeing medical professionals
Growing awareness of dangers of substandard products
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Increased screen time to continue fuelling sales over forecast period
Rising economic uncertainty fuelling demand for lower priced brands
Strong growth potential for e-commerce
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
…. Continued
