Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles market in Saudi Arabia , Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market research report 19 November, 2020

During COVID-19 consumers overwhelmingly turned to stockpiling when it came to essential food products and this changing purchasing behaviour is expected to see particularly dramatic results in rice, pasta and noodles as products in this category are already staple and cheap ingredients in a range of diets and also last a long time. There were particular concerns, among both consumers and distribution channels, over the continued availability of rice, which is a central component of many meals i…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leads to dramatic stockpiling in rice, pasta and noodles as rice is key ingredient in Saudi cuisine

Goody continues to lead in pasta with new range Treva

Mayar Foods continues to lead rice with range of brands despite popularity of brand leader Abu Kas

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Private label to benefit from growing price sensitivity

Pasta set to grow as Italian food becomes more popular

Trend for Western and Asian foods to drive continued growth in the category despite decreasing expatriate populatioCATEGORY DATA

