Global Luxury Goods 2017: New Insights and System Refresher Industry Research Report 2025 

Luxury Goods 2017: New Insights and System Refresher

This report offers a tour of the new luxury goods system, giving an overview of changes and improvements made to the 2017 edition. It also features key insights and the latest trends in luxury goods around the globe in 2016 including leading luxury players, the evolution of convenience in luxury retailing, the importance of the digital marketplaces, and the growth of global wealth and its impact on the wider luxury goods industry.

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857980-luxury-goods-2017-new-insights-and-system-refresher

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods 2017: New Insights and System Refresher global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the luxury goods industry, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues, their effects on luxury goods retailing in markets around the world and on the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. In short, it identifies the opportunity zones within luxury goods industry

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pc-system-utilities-software-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-18

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/china-road-freight-market-2021-key-players-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-22

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-aerial-imaging-and-mapping-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-01-27

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sport-headphones-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-29

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table Of Content :

LUXURY GOODS 2017: NEW INSIGHTS AND SYSTEM REFRESHER (HONG KONG, CHINA)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd: Key Facts

Summary 2 Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd: Operational Indicators

Company Background

Internet Strategy

Private Label

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd: Competitive Position 2015

….continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105