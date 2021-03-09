Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Industry Research Report 2025 

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in South Africa

For many years, vitamins and dietary supplements have been sold in South Africa without strong government intervention. In November 2013, proposed amendments were however made to the law governing the sale of Complementary and Alternative Medicines (CAMs), with these set to be implemented in phases. From 2014, products not registered with the MCC (Medicines Control Council) were required to carry a disclaimer stating that the MCC had not evaluated safety, quality or efficacy. However, the phased…

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2011-2015, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dietary Supplements, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Tonics, Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins and Dietary Supplements market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a

network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table Of Content :

VITAMINS AND DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS IN SOUTH AFRICA

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Vitamins

Dietary Supplements

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Summary 1 Dietary Supplements: Brand Ranking by Positioning 2016

Summary 2 Multivitamins: Brand Ranking by Positioning 2016

Table 1 Sales of Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales of Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 3 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2011-2016

Table 4 Sales of Fish Oils/Omega Fatty Acids by Type: % Value 2011-2016

Table 5 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2013-2016

Table 6 Sales of Tonics by Positioning: % Value 2013-2016

Table 7 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2011-2016

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins and Dietary Supplements: % Value 2012-2016

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins and Dietary Supplements: % Value 2013-2016

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2013-2016

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2013-2016

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2016-2021

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Adcock Ingram Ltd in Consumer Health (south Africa)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 3 Adcock Ingram Ltd: Key Facts

Summary 4 Adcock Ingram Ltd: Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Summary 5 Adcock Ingram Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

Aspen Pharmacare (pty) Ltd in Consumer Health (south Africa)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 6 Aspen Pharmacare (Pty) Ltd: Key Facts

Summary 7 Aspen Pharmacare (Pty) Ltd: Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Summary 8 Aspen Pharmacare (Pty) Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

Clicks Group Ltd in Consumer Health (south Africa)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 9 Clicks Group Ltd: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 10 Clicks Group Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

Pfizer Laboratories (pty) Ltd in Consumer Health (south Africa)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 11 Pfizer Laboratories (Pty) Ltd: Key Facts

Summary 12 Pfizer Laboratories (Pty) Ltd: Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Summary 13 Pfizer Laboratories: Competitive Position 2016

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (south Africa)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 14 Vital Health Foods (Pty) Ltd: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 15 Vital Health Foods (Pty) Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

Executive Summary

Growth Intensifies in 2016 Thanks To Self-medication Trend

Job Insecurity Results in Reluctance To Take Time Off Work When Ill

Adcock Ingram Remains Leader in Fragmented Shares

Supermarkets Gain Share As Consumers Seek Convenience

Self-medication and Health and Wellness Trends To Drive Forecast Period Growth

Key Trends and Developments

Low Penetration of Private Healthcare Encourages Self-medication Trend

Economic Constraints and Job Insecurity Result in Unwillingness To Take Sick Leave

Leading Cams Players Fight Against Greater Control From Asa and Mcc

Market Indicators

Table 14 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2011-2016

Table 15 Life Expectancy at Birth 2011-2016

Market Data

Table 16 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2011-2016

Table 17 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 18 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2012-2016

Table 19 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2013-2016

Table 20 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2011-2016

Table 21 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2011-2016

Table 22 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2016

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2016-2021

Table 24 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Appendix

OTC Registration and Classification

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Registration and Classification

Self-medication/self-care and Preventive Medicine

Definitions

Sources

Summary 16 Research Sources

….continued

