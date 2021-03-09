Global Debit Cards Market Research Report 2020

Financial cards, including debit cards, benefitted from the popularity of the government’s points-back campaign for cashless payments that was running in 2019-2020. Consumers were able to earn rebates of 2% or 5% on purchases through points built up by using non-cash payment methods. The move, part of the government’s drive towards a cashless society, but also designed to help offset the effects of a new consumption tax that was introduced in October 2019, led to an increase in payments made wit…

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Japan report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Debit Cards in Japan

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Cashless payments benefit from the government’s rebate scheme

Non-cash payments also driven by hygiene reasons during the pandemic

Debit cards still a relatively small niche, but opportunities exist for consumers with low/no credit rating

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Further growth expected for debit cards over the forecast period

Cash will continue to generate competition for debit card payments…

…as will other financial cards and new concepts like digital payments

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 6 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 7 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 8 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 9 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Declining transactions value for credit cards in 2020, with only debit cards seeing positive growth

Government cashless payments scheme helps drive point-of-sale adoption of non-cash payment technology

Loyalty programmes and reward schemes remain popular among Japanese consumers

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 13 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 14 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 15 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 16 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 17 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 18 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 19 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 20 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 21 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 22 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 23 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 25 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 26 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 27 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 28 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 29 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 30 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 31 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

….CONTINUED

