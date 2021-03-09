Global Credit Cards Market Research Report 2020

Financial cards, including credit cards, were benefitting from the government’s popular cashless payments campaign that was carried out during 2019-2020. Consumers were able to earn rebates on purchases when spending using non-cash payment methods, boosting transactions made with financial cards and QR code apps in what has traditionally been a cash-heavy payments market.

Table of Contents

Credit Cards in Japan

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Government’s aim of a cashless society drives credit card use

Credit cards also being driven by consumers seeing cash as unhygienic during the pandemic

Consumers reluctant to buy big-ticket items or to rack up any more debt in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Loyalty programmes support the popularity of credit cards

E-commerce and mobile payments expanding the usage occasions for credit cards

Government actively encouraging the use of non-cash payments

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Declining transactions value for credit cards in 2020, with only debit cards seeing positive growth

Government cashless payments scheme helps drive point-of-sale adoption of non-cash payment technology

Loyalty programmes and reward schemes remain popular among Japanese consumers

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

