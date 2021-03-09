Global Consumer Lending Market Research Report 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on Vietnam’s economy during 2020 as the official response to the pandemic led to a major interruption of commercial activity in various key sectors of the national economy. Nevertheless, the direct impact of the pandemic on the consumer lending industry was not particularly pronounced. Although the strong double-digit growth that was being recorded in gross lending terms during the review period softened during 2020, outstanding balance increased sligh…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593943-consumer-lending-in-vietnam

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in Vietnam report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-adsorption-wheel-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-subscriber-data-management-sdm-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-notes-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-artificial-insemination-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020–2026-2021-03-04

Table of Contents

Consumer Lending in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer lending

COVID-19 country impact

Mortgages/housing lending comes under pressure due to housing slump

Pressure on consumers credit despite effective COVID-19 management

The development of fintech to spur growth in consumer lending

What next for consumer lending?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Mortgages/Housing: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Consumer Credit: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Card Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Emerging economic uncertainty puts the brakes on consumer credit

Smaller loans become popular in other personal lending

Interest rate regulations eased to reflect unfavourable borrowing environment

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Repayment holidays and reduced interest rates to inflate outstanding balance

Increasing business and consumer confidence set to support strong recovery

Fintech development and emergence of m-commerce to spur growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 13 Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105