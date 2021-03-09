Global Consumer Health Market Research Report 2020

Consumer health is expected to see slightly higher current value growth in 2020 than was seen in 2019, with COVID-19 expected to be one of the main factors dictating growth in Uruguay. While the COVID-19 outbreak in Uruguay had little impact in terms of infections and deaths due to the country’s good healthcare system, locals’ concern about their health remained high. The government did not impose very strict restrictions, instead suggesting a short quarantine from mid-March through the end of A…

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Consumer Health in Uruguay

Euromonitor International

November 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers gravitate towards acetaminophen in 2020 due to initial government recommendations

Demand for adult and paediatric ibuprofen is moderated in 2020

Major players continue to lead analgesics in 2020, but spike of acetaminophen boosts Gramon Bagó the most

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Potential to develop e-commerce over the forecast period

Ibuprofen set to remain most popular analgesic, but new product development will aid solid growth of acetaminophen

Agreements with mutual pharmacies set to intensify competitive landscape

Table 11 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 increases demand for cough remedies in 2020

Medicated confectionery initially struggles under lockdown restrictions in 2020

Sanofi-Aventis Uruguay takes the lead in 2020 due to its well-known cough remedy brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers are expected to continue gravitating towards well-established brand names over the forecast period

Demand for cough and cold remedies set to drive growth over the forecast period

Environmental changes set to contribute to growth of decongestants and antihistamines/allergy remedies (systemic)

Table 17 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Rising stress levels cause digestive problems leading to increased demand for certain digestive remedies in 2020

Antacids and laxatives continue to represent majority of sales of digestive remedies

Teva maintains its lead in 2020 due to its natural profile that increasingly attracts consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Over the forecast period increasingly stressful and busy lives of the working age will drive demand for digestive remedies

Low-priced effectiveness of rapid-action antacids expected to keep them in high demand over the forecast period

Trends driving demand for digestive remedies are unlikely to change, thus moderate-high growth is expected over the forecast period

Table 23 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Economic uncertainty triggered by COVID-19 lowers consumption of dermatologicals in 2020 as consumers prioritise other consumer health categories

Wide availability allows topical antifungals to generate the most sales in 2020, while antipruritics gain momentum

Urufarma SA retains leadership of dermatologicals in Uruguay in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rebound expected from 2021, although consumers are expected to remain focused on getting the best value for their money

E-commerce set to intensify competition and eliminate consumer discomfort with purchasing haemorrhoid treatments and vaginal antifungals

New product development expected to increase offering of value-added benefits over the forecast period

Table 29 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 30 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Volume sales continue to decline, while value growth of wound care is moderated by the economic impact of COVID-19

Despite new legislation requiring vehicles to carry first aid kits, sales remain insignificant

Johnson & Johnson maintains its lead in 2020, but domestic player Laboratorio Apiter continues to increase its value share

