Global Consumer Health in Sweden Market Research Report 2020

The outbreak of COVID-19 is not expected to increase growth in 2020, with value growth of 2% predicted for the year, compared to value growth of 4% recorded in 2019. Unlike other countries, Sweden did not go into a full lockdown during Q1 and Q2, and this had some impact on the level of stockpiling that took place, which was mainly seen in adult analgesics and cough remedies.
Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Consumer Health in Sweden
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 leads to stockpiling of analgesics, with acetaminophen and ibuprofen facing shortages in some stores
Stock shortages of well-known brands provide opportunities for generic options
Alvedon retains its leadership, whereas sales in e-commerce boom, as consumers appreciate the online channel during the outbreak of COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Following heightened sales due to COVID-19, value growth declines in 2021, while ibuprofen struggles to recover
COVID-19 boosts sales through e-commerce, as the popularity of online pharmacies increases across the forecast period
Opportunity for generics to continue driving growth, benefiting from an uplift in sales during the initial outbreak of COVID-19
CATEGORY DATA
Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Cough remedies and decongestants drive sales; however, frequent advice regarding their ineffectiveness against the COVID-19 virus, stifles growth
Medicated confectionery leads sales and improves value growth, as consumers stockpile durable goods
Leading brand Läkerol continues to lose share as the outbreak of COVID-19 boosts sales for nasal spray players
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Stable growth is predicted for the forecast period, driven by antihistamines/allergy remedies and pharyngeal preparations
Pharyngeal preparations set to drive the bulk of value growth across the forecast period, gaining share from medicated confectionery
Increasing incidence of allergies supports the demand for antihistamines/allergy remedies, while cough remedies record stifled growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 19 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 23 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
The outbreak of COVID-19 reduces travel, leading to a value decline in both diarrhoeal remedies and motion sickness remedies
Restrictions on ranitidine increase sales of IBS treatments and proton pump inhibitors
Meda retains leadership while competitors market themselves as IBS treatments to boost sales
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth increases from 2021 as motion sickness remedies and diarrhoeal remedies recover
Probiotic supplements and the rising health and wellness trends stifle growth across the forecast period
The switch from OTC to BTC for loperamide will shape the diarrhoeal remedies landscape over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 24 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 25 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 leads to a decline in sales for antiparasitics/lice (head and body) treatments as social distancing impacts the spread of these conditions
Environmental factors lead to a decline in growth for 2020, as the mild winter reduces growth for dermatologicals
Trimb Healthcare retains its lead, while premium skincare brands become a growing threat to sales
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Following a decline in 2020, growth is set to recover over the forecast period, driven by antiparasitics/lice (head and body) treatments and medicated shampoos
Growth for antipruritics recovers from 2021, supported by increasing cases of atopic eczema in Sweden
Lower growth for nappy (diaper) rash treatments as parents look to natural remedies and organic products
CATEGORY DATA
Table 30 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 31 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 34 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Loss Treatments: % Value 2017-2020
Table 35 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 36 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 encourages more smokers to quit the habit, leading to an increase in sales of NRT smoking cessation aids
