Breakfast Cereals in BulgariaBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Breakfast cereals is expected to perform well in light of COVID-19, with retail volume and current retail value expected to register healthy value growth. With less visits to shops, consumers were happy to purchase breakfast cereals which have a long shelf life. Convenience is also a driving force of value sales in 2020, as parents grapple with working from home and minding children at the same time. Nestlé is expected to perform well and as a large multinational was better equipped to cope with…

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Convenience drives value sales as parents struggle with working from home and minding children

Nestlé continues to dominate due to intense marketing and innovation

Local player Familia Nicola benefits from discounting and local ingredients

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive outlook for breakfast cereals over the forecast period as consumers perceive them as healthy and convenient

Health and wellness trend drives expansion of breakfast cereals

Muesli and granola to benefit from health and fitness trends

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Breakfast Cereals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

