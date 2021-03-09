Financial Cards and Payments in FranceBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The emergence of COVID-19 in France and the subsequent lockdown measures introduced in March in an attempt to control the spread of the virus had a profound negative impact on financial cards and payments in 2020, in terms of the number of cards in circulation, and overall transaction value as price-sensitive consumers hard hit by rising unemployment levels (particularly those in service industries such as tourism and foodservice) and decreasing disposable incomes reduced overall spending. Follo…

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Limit on spending through contactless smart cards raised in response to pandemic while government comes to aid of businesses and employees suffering as a result of lockdown

Limited innovation from banks during pandemic but mobile m-commerce and online payments through financial cards increase

Mastercard and Visa make great efforts to gain share from dominant operator Groupement des Cartes Bancaires through strategic partnerships

What next for consumer payments?

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Initial panic buying and concerns over coming into contact with virus support usage of debit cards over cash but average spend per transaction set to continue to decline over 2020

Contactless smart cards gain notable share following advice from World Health Organization, resulting in limit on payment amount made using this technology being raised in 2020

Share gain for issuers with online subsidiaries, while Mastercard and Visa also gain marginal ground despite Cartes Bancaires remaining as dominant operator in 2019

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Personal debit cards set to continue to decline in circulation but number of transactions set to surpass pre-pandemic levels as consumers make more frequent smaller payments

Strengthening security in terms of both physical and online payments will be area of focus for many players

..…continued.

