Global Analgesics in Pakistan Market Research Report forecast year

Used for pain relief in case of headaches, sore throat and fever, systemic analgesics are also often used as first response medication in case of flu, cough and cold in Pakistan. A fear of disease and a greater emphasis on health and hygiene will drive demand in 2020. In the first half of 2020, analgesics sales volumes surged as a result of panic-buying with the onset of the pandemic and the lockdown. The spike in sales in the first quarter of the year was followed by a normalisation in the seco…

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Analgesics in Pakistan

Euromonitor International

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

A shift in favour of essential OTC medication leads a to surge in demand for analgesics amidst COVID-19 panic

Due to the tendency to self-medicate, chemists and pharmacies play an ever more important role in marketing efforts

GSK Consumer Healthcare continues to lead analgesics in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Price controls are expected to ensure affordability of OTC drugs, a key factor in driving growth in analgesics

Growing confidence in self-medication will contribute to growth in analgesics

