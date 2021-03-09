Global Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Hong Kong, ChinaMarket Research Report forecast year

The key factor behind the decline in sales in 2020 is the loss of the mainland Chinese tourist dollar. With borders closed or restricted for much of the period, overall sales of cough, cold and allergy medications were hit hard.

Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Hong Kong, China

COVID-19 triggers steep decline due to loss of cross border trade

Herbal and traditional formulae on the rise

GSK and Fortuna retain lead, but both lose share to Nin Jiom

Sales expected to rebound quickly post pandemic

Living conditions in Hong Kong boost long term demand for cough and cold remedies

New pack types in combination products drive overall category growth

