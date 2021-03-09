Global Dermatologicals in Hong Kong, China Market Research Report forecast year

Dermatologicals is expected to suffer a significant fall in 2020 as COVID-19 impacts demand. Topical allergy remedies, the largest category within this category, is expected to see a severe decline of 8% in 2020 due to the impact of lockdown. With no outdoor activities and sporting occasions, the chance of needed a topical allergy remedy, for example for a mosquito bites, is greatly reduced. Lockdown is also expected to hit cold sore remedies, which are set to fall by 9% in 2020, as the chances…

Euromonitor International’s Dermatologicals in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Dermatologicals in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leads to sharp drop in dermatologicals demand

Hair loss treatments continue to suffer from long term shift to alternative treatments

Mopiko and Pearl’s Mosquitout compete head to head in dermatologicals

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery expected to be swift

Natural and organic ingredients become purchase differentiators

Increased competition from beauty and personal care crossovers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020

