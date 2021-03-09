Global Dermatologicals in Hong Kong, China Market Research Report forecast year

Dermatologicals is expected to suffer a significant fall in 2020 as COVID-19 impacts demand. Topical allergy remedies, the largest category within this category, is expected to see a severe decline of 8% in 2020 due to the impact of lockdown. With no outdoor activities and sporting occasions, the chance of needed a topical allergy remedy, for example for a mosquito bites, is greatly reduced. Lockdown is also expected to hit cold sore remedies, which are set to fall by 9% in 2020, as the chances…
Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594279-dermatologicals-in-hong-kong-china
Euromonitor International’s Dermatologicals in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-kelp-product-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01
Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-philippines-quick-services-restaurant-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2035-2021-03-02
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fluoroscopy-and-c-arms-technology-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dermatologicals market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electric-power-system-analysis-software-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-04
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Dermatologicals in Hong Kong, China
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 leads to sharp drop in dermatologicals demand
Hair loss treatments continue to suffer from long term shift to alternative treatments
Mopiko and Pearl’s Mosquitout compete head to head in dermatologicals
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Recovery expected to be swift
Natural and organic ingredients become purchase differentiators
Increased competition from beauty and personal care crossovers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020
….….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://bollywood-entertainment.com/