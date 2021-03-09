Edible Oils in SwedenBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to have a relatively positive impact on sales of edible oils overall. Despite a sharp decline in foodservice volume for the category as consumers were slightly more nervous about their risk of infection in foodservice outlets, strong retail value growth will provide compensation for suppliers. This retail value growth was largely driven by home cooking and health and wellness trends. With Swedes spending more time at home during the pandemic, many consumers e…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 means Swedes spend more time cooking at home with healthier ingredients, boosting sales of edible oils

Di Luca & Di Luca benefits from premium offering while ICA competes with cheaper private label options

Standards slip, as misbranding erodes consumer trust in certain products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Olive oil continues to benefit from healthy image over the forecast period

Corn oil struggles over the forecast period as consumers switch to healthier and tastier alternatives

Rapeseed oil will remain popular, while the overall private label share grows over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

