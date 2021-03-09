Impact Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Switzerland Market Research Report 2020-2026

Growth in retail current value growth of sauces, dressings and condiments will accelerate sharply during 2020, with COVID-19 the main driver. Dry sauces, pasta sauces, tomato pastes and pureés and soy sauces were the biggest beneficiaries from COVID-19. However, barbeque sauces, which had been the growth leader in sauces, dressings and condiments for most of the review period, saw only a modest acceleration in retail value sales growth during 2020. Stockpiling played a role during the early stag…

Growth in retail current value growth of sauces, dressings and condiments will accelerate sharply during 2020, with COVID-19 the main driver. Dry sauces, pasta sauces, tomato pastes and pureés and soy sauces were the biggest beneficiaries from COVID-19. However, barbeque sauces, which had been the growth leader in sauces, dressings and condiments for most of the review period, saw only a modest acceleration in retail value sales growth during 2020. Stockpiling played a role during the early stag…

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Retail current value sales of sauces, dressings and condiments significantly boosted by COVID-19

Consumers seek natural ingredients and exotic/ethnic flavours

With an increased focus on health and wellness, Nestlé Suisse SA continues to lead in sauces, dresses and condiments

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Healthier products will continue to drive strong growth in retail current value sales

Discounters and e-commerce will continue to gain ground

Food labelling scheme may make consumers even more health conscious

CATEGORY DATA

