Global Edible Oils in China Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

During the COVID-19 outbreak, the Chinese Government ensured a sufficient supply of edible oils and stable prices in order to avoid panic. The state-owned enterprise, China National Cereals, Oils & Foodstuffs Imp & Exp Corp (COFCO), provided around 300 tonnes of edible oils for the Wuhan market in order to guarantee the supply of what is considered a daily necessity to the highly affected area. COFCO also made sure that the price of the products remained stable in order to prevent panic buying,…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3052432-edible-oils-in-china

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medium-small-sized-lcd-and-oled-drive-ic-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-agricultural-microbial-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2027-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-calcium-ammonium-nitrate-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore,

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pump-and-dispenser-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Government ensures stable supply and prices during COVID-19

Growing awareness of health benefits supports growth

Yihai Kerry targets domestic expansion

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health set to remain a key influence

Growing demand for small packaging

Increased interest in home cooking has potential to generate sales

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105