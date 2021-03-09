Impact Sweet Spreads in Norway Market Research Report 2020-2026

Honey does not have a strong presence in Malaysia, but it has seen demand blossom in 2020 due to COVID-19. A big factor behind this has been the appearance in the media of articles relating to the health benefits of honey in relation to COVID-19. Research has found honey to be beneficial in the treatment of a range of chronic conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, and bacterial infections, among others. Furthermore, some research has shown honey to be an effective virucidal. In relation t…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Content

Sweet Spreads in Norway

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased consumption of sweet spreads due to more time for sit-down breakfasts

Health and natural food trends continue to drive values sales in sweet spreads

Jams and preserves emphasises heritage as Norwegians preference locally sourced produce

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Retail growth of sweet spreads set to slow due to health trend

Premium, locally sourced brands expected to see rising demand as Norwegians favour domestic products

Foodservice and e-commerce set to gain shares through wide assortment and lifting of COVID-19 shopping restrictions

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Jams and Preserves by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…. Continued

