Impact Sweet Spreads in the Philippines Market Research Report 2020-2026

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, sweet spreads is expected to record faster growth in value and volume terms in 2020, compared to 2019. Chocolate spreads is set to lead both volume and value growth, benefiting from having multiple uses. Jams and preserves is set to follow chocolate spreads, also recording high levels of growth. While traditional grocery retailers is set to account for the bulk of sales, the improved demand for sweet spreads was also observed through e-commerce, especially for ja…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content

Sweet Spreads in the Philippines

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The lockdown improves sales through e-commerce, while chocolate spread leads value and volume growth

More time spent at home improves sales of baked goods, supporting growth for sweet spreads

Newborn Food Products retains its lead; however, the top three players lose share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth will be driven by sweet spreads relationship with baked goods, and the ease and convenience of its use

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, price-sensitivity increases, boosting sales for affordable and local brands

Nut and seed based spread players focus on innovation, while the outbreak of COVID-19 brings focus to locally sourced ingredients

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Jams and Preserves by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…. Continued

