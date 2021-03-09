Global Edible Oils in Argentina Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Edible oils will record robust growth in retail volume sales for 2020 as a whole. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Argentinians have been spending most of their time at home due to lockdown measures, social distancing and a dramatic rise in the incidence of remote working. As a result, consumers have been cooking for themselves more often instead of eating out. Edible oils is

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 boosts retail demand but causes steep decline in foodservice sales

Panic buying and stockpiling bolster growth in retail volume sales of edible oils

Aceitera General Deheza maintains overall lead as private label lines gain ground

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Retail and foodservice demand will stabilise as epidemiological conditions improve

Threat of bankruptcy still looms over Molino Cañuelas

Fallout of COVID-19 will continue to shape distribution trends

CATEGORY DATA

