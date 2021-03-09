Global Store Cards in Malaysia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

this is expected to remain the case over the forecast period. Consumers continue to view the wider acceptance of credit/debit cards to be an advantage, as store cards can be used only at limited points of purchase.

Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Malaysia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

2020 IMPACT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Weak consumer sentiment in line with unemployment and decreasing disposable incomes prompts government to launch fiscal stimulus packages

Emergence of pandemic boosts digital payment methods

Touch ‘n Go remains overall issuer of financial cards but Malayan Banking strengthens lead of card payment transactions

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type

