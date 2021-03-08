Global Edible Oils Market Research Report 2021

Edible oils is expected to record a considerably higher growth rate in 2020 compared to the end of the review period as consumers have to cook more of their meals at home. As people are restricted to their

homes during lockdown and through a lingering reluctance to return to crowded places, they will be eating and therefore preparing more meals at home, many of which use edible oils as essential ingredients. Consumers have also been stockpiling key ingredients since the outbreak of COVID-19, whi…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Turkey

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 drives growth in category as consumers cook more meals at home

Consumers opt for larger packs and discounts as distribution is largely unaffected by COVID-19

Small e-commerce channel to see sharp rise in value share as consumers avoid the crowds

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Retail and foodservice sales are expected to normalise relatively swiftly as the effects of COVID-19 subside

Olive oil set to benefit from health and wellness trends

Hygiene sensitivity is expected to push consumers towards big brands in the coming years

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

….continued

