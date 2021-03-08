Global Edible Oils Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

COVID-19 has led to strong growth for edible oils in both retail volume and current value terms in 2020. During the lockdowns and foodservice channel closures, consumers have been forced to stay at

home and cook from scratch, driving growing demand through retailers. Especially at the beginning of the first lockdown, sales were driven by panic-buying, and consumers stockpiled olive oil. This is the edible oil with the highest value sales, and is seen as a healthier alternative to sunflower oil a…

Euromonitor International's Edible Oils in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Foodservice decline due to lockdowns contributes to strong growth in retail

The recreation of foodservice meals at home increases sales of more unusual oils

Private label remains dominant as consumers value the quality and low prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The slow return to foodservice will ensure retail growth is maintained

Opportunities for both economy and high-end oils

Innovation will remain key to stimulate growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025

….continued

