Global Edible Oils Market Research Report 2021

Compared to 2019, edible oils is set to see a significant rise in volume and value growth in 2020, with a spike in sales noted during March-May, the main lockdown period. During this time, all non-essential establishments were closed, with only supermarkets and markets open

for food, and foodservice outlets could only operate takeaway and delivery services. As such, with the population eating out less, home cooking increased, with many consumers also avoiding ordering takeaway due to financial c…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in the Philippines

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 restrictions lead to a rise in home-cooking, increasing sales of edible oils

Rapeseed oil leads growth, while coconut oil benefits from stories claiming the product helps against COVID-19

Packaging operations are deemed non-essential; a challenge for players in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Healthy growth over the forecast period, as e-commerce has an opportunity to grow

Palm oil benefits from its lower price-points and government initiatives, whereas corn oil sales decline

The COVID-19 outbreak leads to an opportunity for direct selling to increase

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025

….continued

