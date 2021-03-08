Global Sports Nutrition Market Research Report 2021

Sales of sports nutrition fell by a significant 12% in 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic. With gyms, yoga and fitness centres all forced to close for various periods between March and August 2020, and large annual sporting events such as Standard Charter Marathon and the Spartan Race cancelled, the average consumer had limited opportunity to exercise to a point of consuming sports nutrition. While in some countries, the same conditions pushed consumers towards exercising in their homes, the…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594268-sports-nutrition-in-hong-kong-china
Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-agricultural-crop-insurance-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-jigsaw-puzzle-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rice-flour-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-computerized-maintenance-management-system-cmms-software-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-04
Table of Contents :
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown impacts severely on purchases of sports nutrition
Protein bars shows positive growth thanks to increase in snacking
Optimum Nutrition leads fragmented category
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Push towards healthy living ensures swift recovery for sports nutrition
Segmentation will drive demand for protein powders
Online channels experience strongest growth due to convenience and value
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://bollywood-entertainment.com/