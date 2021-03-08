Global Wound Care Market Research Report 2021

Sales of wound care have slumped significantly in 2020, down by 8% compared to an increase of 3% in 2019. While this category was affected to some degree by lack of trade from mainland Chinese tourists, the primary reason for its short term decline was lower usage frequency among local residents. With the lockdown due to COVID-19, there were scant opportunities for pursuing activities that might lead to a minor wound, with few outdoor pursuits or sporting activities possible.
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 leads to fewer accidents, and lower demand for wound care
Technology breakthroughs play a key part in wound care product selection
Nexcare starts to pose challenge to long term leaders
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Recovery expected as outdoor activities and sports resume
Niche growth in collectible wound care
Complementary products and bundled kits benefit overall wound care sales
