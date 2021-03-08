Global Wound Care Market Research Report 2021

Sales of wound care have slumped significantly in 2020, down by 8% compared to an increase of 3% in 2019. While this category was affected to some degree by lack of trade from mainland Chinese tourists, the primary reason for its short term decline was lower usage frequency among local residents. With the lockdown due to COVID-19, there were scant opportunities for pursuing activities that might lead to a minor wound, with few outdoor pursuits or sporting activities possible.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594263-wound-care-in-hong-kong-china

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-metal-noise-barrier-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bicycle-lights-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-intrauterine-devices-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ethylamine-monoethylamine-mea-cas-75-04-7-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

Table of Contents :

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leads to fewer accidents, and lower demand for wound care

Technology breakthroughs play a key part in wound care product selection

Nexcare starts to pose challenge to long term leaders

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery expected as outdoor activities and sports resume

Niche growth in collectible wound care

Complementary products and bundled kits benefit overall wound care sales

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105