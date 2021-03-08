Global Edible Oils Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

After seeing a retail volume decline in 2019, edible oils has returned to growth in 2020. This is mainly due to the impact of COVID-19, with more people cooking and eating at home. Some stockpiling was also

seen at the beginning of the pandemic as consumers feared shortages and a long lockdown. Foodservice outlets temporarily closed at the start of the pandemic, and capacity was limited to 30% on reopening, then increasing to 50%. Limitations on movement have also hampered footfall, with curfews…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in South Africa

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 contributes to higher retail volume growth but foodservice volume decline

Volume sales of sunflower oil increase due to price rises for soy oil

Excella performs well by competing aggressively on price

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Only a slow return to foodservice

The search for low prices will ensure sunflower oil maintains the strongest growth

Price promotions likely to increase the popularity of olive and rapeseed oil

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….continued

