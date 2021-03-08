Global Analgesics Market Research Report 2021

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on analgesics, with value sales down by 7% in 2020, compared to growth of 4% in the previous year. This was due to the loss of trade from mainland Chinese tourists. Cross border trade from China typically accounts for 10-15% of Hong Kong’s analgesics sales. With cross border movement between Hong Kong and China facing restrictions from January and a virtual shutdown from late March, this trade has virtually vanished, damaging overall sales.

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents :

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Loss of cross border sales devastates analgesics

Analgesics face ongoing competition from TCM and VDS

GSK dominates overall but smaller companies carving out leading positions in topical analgesics

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Swift recovery expected, but long term slowing of growth is forecast

Topical analgesics set for significant rebound

Ageing population will buoy demand, while working age population grows in importance

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

