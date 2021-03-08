Global Edible Oils Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Edible oils are seen as staple items for the preparation of many local dishes. As such, when it was announced that Circuit Breaker measures would be introduced in Singapore to control the spread of COVID-19 there were fears of supply shortages. As such, there was a surge in demand during April and May as consumers looked to stockpile edible
oils which resulted in some temporary supply issues. However, demand stabilised in June as restrictions were eased and stock levels started to return to pre-…
Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Edible Oils in Singapore
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Home seclusion and Circuit Breaker restrictions boost demand for edible oils
Foodservice suffers as consumers remain at home
Consumers focusing on health when deciding which edible oils to use
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Contrasting fortunes predicted for foodservice and retail sales
Lam Soon in a position of strength but private label offers potential
Sprays offer promise as consumers look for greater convenience
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025
….continued
