Global Edible Oils Market Research Report 2021

The packaged food industry in Saudi Arabia is drastically changing, especially after COVID-19, which is expected to continue to impact the country and consumer behaviour throughout 2020. As foodservice
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051960-edible-oils-in-saudi-arabia
closures drive sales in retail, consumer stockpiling of non-perishable goods is also expected to drive a considerable surge in demand for edible oils in 2020. Consumers have been panic buying in Saudi Arabia through fears that they will be unable to visit shops and that the shops may run out of st…
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-transport-hyperbaric-chamber-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01
Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-graphic-roll-laminator-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01
Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-oleoresins-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03
and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-product-information-management-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04
Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Edible Oils in Saudi Arabia
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Edible oils drastically affected by COVID-19 following foodservice closures and stockpiling
Olive oil to drive growth thanks to health benefits as healthy eating trends continue despite COVID-19
Trend for organic emerges in edible oils as new products enter from category leader and others
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Temporary halt in promotional activity will not last beyond the pandemic but higher tax will provide little relief for consumers in the coming years
Health and wellness trends drive expansion of edible oils as a wider range of options become available to customers
Economic instability will make consumers more price-conscious in the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025
….continued
Contact Details :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bollywood-entertainment.com/