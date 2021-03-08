Global Edible Oils Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

In 2020 e-commerce sales of edible oils in Russia have seen massive growth of 70%, way ahead of the second-fastest rising channel, convenience stores, which has seen sales increase by 21%. All types of edible oil have gained share in terms of both retail volume and retail

current value, though have been shrinking in foodservice volume terms as horeca establishments shut down. Overall retail volume has grown by 6% in 2020, compared to 2% in 2019, while overall retail current value growth stands a…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Russia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales soar as home cooking becomes central to food consumption during pandemic

Sunflower oil is still favourite thanks to low cost and versatility

Olive oil rises fastest, with Spanish and Italian varieties proving most popular

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Alternative oils remain small but subject to rising interest fuelled by health and wellness trends

Unrefined sunflower oil offers cheaper cold dressing alternative to olive oil for cold dressing

Domestic production of edible oil set to rise rapidly thanks to massive investment and expansion during forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….continued

