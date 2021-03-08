Global Edible Oils Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Despite having the highest expected price increase in edible oils in 2020, rapeseed oil remains the staple edible oil in Poland where, unlike other edible oils, it is grown and produced locally. In other countries in the region sunflower oil has the leading position, so Poland is an

exception in this respect. Unit price for rapeseed oil has increased as a result of drought in Poland but, despite this increase, it is expected to remain one of the cheapest oils in the category.

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore,

Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Poland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Rapeseed oil continues to lead in edible oils, due to a strong tradition in Poland, heavy promotion and low prices

Foodservice volume in edible oils plummets in Poland in 2020 as the effects of COVID-19 take their toll

Private label sees share growth in 2020 as Polish consumers seek out affordable and novelty oils without compromising taste

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness trends will drive growth in oils with good nutritional profiles in Poland over the forecast period

Rapeseed oil will continue to strengthen its share in edible oils, while negative profiles and lack of promotion will see decline for corn, sunflower and palm oil

Edible oils will see good recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as manufacturers and retailers focus on innovation and health benefits

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025

