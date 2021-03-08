Global Beer Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

In 2019, beer still accounted for the highest percentage share (more than 60%) of alcoholic drinks consumed in Morocco and the category overall was heading in a positive direction. Annual off-trade volume
growth was stagnant rather than negative over the year for the first time during the review period after peaking in 2015 and has been lessening year on year since that time. Mid-priced lager continued to see the greatest demand, but over the review period, economy lager saw increasingly higher…
Euromonitor International’s Beer in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning
Table of Contents
Beer in Morocco
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Beer remains the most highly consumed alcoholic drink in Morocco, with economy lager and non-alcoholic maintaining the highest volume growth rates in 2019
Intensified measures the government initiated in 2018 continue to help protect legitimate players competing against illegal, smuggled beer in 2019
Groupe des Brasseries’ commanding lead in beer is strengthened in 2019 by increased imports and clampdown on smuggling
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within beer
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY BACKGROUND
Lager price band methodology
Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2019
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 8 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 9 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2016-2019
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on alcoholic drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Ongoing efforts to curb illicit trade and promotion of the Green Moroccan plan boost prospects and productivity of local retailers, companies and importers in 2019
Groupe des Brasseries du Maroc remains the leading player with alcoholic drinks in 2019, with a monopoly in the largest category of beer
Post-pandemic, volume and value sales are set grow incrementally the forecast period, but CAGRs will be slower compared to that of the review period
CHART 1 Alcoholic Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Alcoholic Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 3 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024
CHART 4 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET BACKGROUND
Legislation
Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age
Drink driving
Advertising
Smoking ban
Opening hours
On-trade establishments
Summary 2 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2014-2019
TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES
Summary 3 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2019
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Contraband/parallel trade
Duty free
Cross-border/private imports
KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Outlook
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 16 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2014-2019
MARKET DATA
Table 17 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 18 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 19 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 20 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 21 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2019
Table 22 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2019
Table 23 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2019
Table 24 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2019
Table 25 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 26 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2014-2019
Table 27 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2019
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2019-2024
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 4 Research Sources
….continued
