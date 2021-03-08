Global Debit Cards Market Research Report 2021

Prior to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Czech Republic, the most common use of debit cards was to gain access to cash via ATMs. However, with the public image of cash having taken something of a knock due to perceptions that it poses a hygiene risk in terms of transmitting the COVID-19 virus, 2020 saw a dramatic shift in the use of debit cards. Instead of using a debit card to withdraw cash from ATM and then using the cash to pay in retail outlets, consumers just skipped the first s…

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Czech Republic report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Debit Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The use of debit cards shifts towards contactless payments at points of sale

Medium-sized online banks gain importance as debit card issuers

COVID-19 hits commercial debit cards much harder than personal debit cards

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong recovery in debit cards due to shift towards contactless payments

Corporate debit cards to continue struggling in a subdued business environment

M-commerce set to emerge strongly, raising hopes for stronger growth in debit cards

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 6 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 7 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 8 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 9 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

…continued

