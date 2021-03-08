Global Vending in Venezuela Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2016

During 2016, Empresas Polar CA, Coca-Cola FEMSA de Venezuela SA and Nestlé Venezuela SA experienced problems due to government decisions, such as guides on the movement of goods. Also, due to exchange controls, these companies have found it difficult to purchase imported products.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858922-vending-in-venezuela

Euromonitor International’s Vending in Venezuela report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-business-process-outsourcing-in-healthcare-market-2021-industry-analysis-opportunities-segmentation-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-20

Product coverage: Hot Drinks Vending, Other Products Vending, Packaged Drinks Vending, Packaged Foods Vending, Personal Hygiene Products Vending, Tobacco Products Vending, Traditional Toys and Games Vending.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-adhesives-and-sealants-market-2021-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-2027-2021-01-22

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Vending market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/infrared-lamps-market-projection-by-latest-technology-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026-2021-01-28

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/blister-packaging-materials-industry-global-productiongrowthsharedemand-and-applications-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-29

Table of Contents

VENDING IN VENEZUELA

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Prospects

Channel Data

Table 1 Vending by Category: Value 2011-2016

Table 2 Vending by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 3 Vending GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 4 Vending GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 5 Vending Forecasts by Category: Value 2016-2021

Table 6 Vending Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Executive Summary

High Inflation Rate and Low Purchasing Power

Low Foreign Exchange and Lack of Imports

Purchases Limited To Essential Commodities

Closure of Some Companies and Little Innovation.

Survival in the Short Term and Growth in the Medium To Long Term

Key Trends and Developments

Unfavourable Macroeconomic Conditions Impact Sales

Venezuelans Are Changing Their Consumption Habits

Government Regulations

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 7 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2011-2016

Table 8 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 9 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 10 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 11 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 12 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 13 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 14 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 15 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016

Table 16 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 17 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 18 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 19 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 20 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105