Global Analgesics in Ukraine Market Research Report 2021 – 2023

During the quarantine in March 2020, many Ukrainians rushed to buy analgesics fearing possible shortages during the COVID-19 outbreak. Among the most popular ones were adult acetaminophen, paediatric ibuprofen and adult combination products – analgesics, with the brands Paracetamol, Nurofen and Spasmalgon respectively standing out as consumer favourites. Such products are the most well-known by consumers and leading brand manufacturers Nurofen and Spasmalgon further attracted consumers with acti…

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growth spike in analgesics as consumers panic buy

Advertising ensures demands for brands, chemists/pharmacies allow pre-orders via e-commerce channels

Leading players benefit from well-known brand names and strong advertisements

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ageing population set to contribute strongly to forecast growth

Combination analgesics set to witness above-average growth due to increasing consumer interest

New product development expected, hoping to boost slowing growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

