Global Charge Cards Market Research Report 2021

In India, personal charge cards have been issued only by American Express for many years. These cards target high-income consumers, offering various rewards programmes and quality services. Moreover, the in-built security features on the cards protect consumers from fraudulent transactions. Charge cards are, however, typically used for big ticket items, with the spend per transaction being significantly higher than for both credit and debit cards. As such, with discretionary spending under press…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594256-charge-cards-in-india
Euromonitor International’s Charge Card Transactions in India report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automatic-luxury-doors-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01
Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-isothermal-nucleic-acid-amplification-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Charge Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-chondroitin-sulfate-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-n-methyl-pyrrolidone-nmp-cas-872-50-4-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04
Table of Contents :
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Reduced spending on big ticket items hits charge cards
COVID-19 restrictions hit travel and dining expenditure
Travel restrictions make it hard for American Express to attract new customers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
American Express eyes further opportunities for growth
Shop Small comes to India offering opportunities for growth
Financial and travel constraints could act as a barrier to growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 6 Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 7 Personal Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Personal Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 10 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 11 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 12 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 13 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 14 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bollywood-entertainment.com/