Global Analgesics in Slovenia Market Research Report 2021 – 2023

COVID-19 will have a negative impact on demand for analgesics during 2020. In fact, growth in value sales is set to decline to its lowest level in six years. While local consumers remain likely to take analgesics as a first response when pain arises, the negative impact of COVID-19 on disposable incomes means they are now less likely to purchase them as a precautionary measure

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leads consumers to rein in their spending

Increased participation in sport and a growing number of sedentary workers lift demand

Strong brand equity helps GSK Consumer Healthcare and Krka dd Novo Mesto entrench their leadership

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increased awareness of work-related health risks could weaken demand

Importance of e-commerce will continue to increase

Prospects for private label remain muted

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

