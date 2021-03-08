Global The Shifting Dynamics of Traditional Toys in Emerging Markets Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2016

Emerging markets faced an economic slowdown in 2015, as a turbulent global macroeconomic environment affected numerous countries. Emerging markets are expected to recover as a whole, but the market dynamics of key emerging countries will differ, based on demographic and income shifts. Some toy markets, such as India, Sub-Saharan Africa, Russia and China, will benefit from either child population or income gains, or both, while others, like Brazil, may struggle on both fronts.

Euromonitor International's The Shifting Dynamics of Traditional Toys in Emerging Markets global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Toys and Games market at an international level.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

