Global Credit Cards Market Research Report 2021

The COVID-19 restrictions on retail operations are set to bring about significant declines in transaction volumes and value for credit cards in 2020. Despite this, credit cards will remain by far the most popular type of financial card in Canada in both the personal and commercial environments.

Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in Canada report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents :

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The COVID-19 restrictions on retail outlets bring a major shift in consumer spending patterns in 2020

Consumers rein in their credit card usage during the pandemic

Financial institutions introduce measures to help their clients

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A rapid return to growth for credit card transactions

Higher contactless payment limits likely to remain in place

Players to continue to develop their credit card offerings

