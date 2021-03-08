Global Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Venezuela Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2016

In 2016, access to foreign exchange was the most important factor that impacted the channel, since currencies are required to import the commodities which allow the manufacture of medicines and beauty products which are not produced in Venezuela.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858910-health-and-beauty-specialist-retailers-in-venezuela

Euromonitor International’s Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Venezuela report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/medical-clothing-market-2021-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth–analysis-to-2026-2021-01-20

Product coverage: Beauty Specialist Retailers, Chemists/Pharmacies, Drugstores/Parapharmacies, Optical Goods Stores, Other Healthcare Specialist Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bioinsecticides-market-global-industry-trends-2021-2021-business-overview-technologies-price-share-revenue-top-companies-and-more-2021-01-22

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-moka-pots-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-01-28

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-genome-editing-market-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-29

Table of Contents

HEALTH AND BEAUTY SPECIALIST RETAILERS IN VENEZUELA

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Channel Data

Table 1 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 3 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2011-2016

Table 4 Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 6 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 7 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 8 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016

Table 9 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021

Table 10 Forecast Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 11 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2016-2021

Table 12 Forecast Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Comercial Belloso Ca in Retailing (venezuela)

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Competitive Positioning

Summary 1 Comercial Belloso CA: Competitive Position 2016

Galaxia Medica Ca in Retailing (venezuela)

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Galaxia Medica CA: Competitive Position 2016

Executive Summary

High Inflation Rate and Low Purchasing Power

Low Foreign Exchange and Lack of Imports

Purchases Limited To Essential Commodities

Closure of Some Companies and Little Innovation.

Survival in the Short Term and Growth in the Medium To Long Term

Key Trends and Developments

Unfavourable Macroeconomic Conditions Impact Sales

Venezuelans Are Changing Their Consumption Habits

Government Regulations

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 3 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105