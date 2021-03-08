Global Wound Care Market Research Report 2021

Wound care saw an improved performance in 2020 compared with 2019 as consumers stockpiled such products as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Philusa mentioned in an interview that the category sees increased demand during any disaster or health emergency. Furthermore, consumers purchased products for home treatment in order to avoid having to go to a hospital or doctor’s surgery. Companies that managed to expand lower scale retailing benefited from the lockdown measures, as consumers were only…

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Table of Contents :

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers stockpile products as COVID-19 pandemic develops

Mediplast benefits from presence in sari-sari stores and promotional strategies

Lockdown restrictions benefit smaller outlets, e-commerce shows signs of growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increased participation in sports as a result of pandemic set to increase demand

Added-value features likely to appeal in post-pandemic environment

Increased availability and convenience needed as lifestyles resume

