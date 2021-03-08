Global Wound Care Market Research Report 2021

The outbreak of COVID-19 in Sweden has encouraged an increasing number of consumers to engage in fitness activities, to remain strong and healthy, with a robust immune system. Therefore, many consumers engaged in more outdoor activities, including running and hiking. This is set to boost value growth for wound care during the year, with an increase of minor injuries boosting growth for both gaze, tape and other wound care, as well as sticking plasters/adhesive bandages. As such, both areas are s…

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leads to an increase in outdoor activities, boosting sales of wound care products as the amount of minor injuries rises

First aid kits drive the highest value growth, as more consumers take to hiking in 2020, boosting sales of the ready-made wound care kits

Leading offering Compeed increases its share due to the increase in outdoor activity, as Orkla Care AB is set to retain its lead of the landscape

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Active lifestyles support ongoing growth in wound care, boosted by consumers growing interest in the health and wellness trend

Innovation, differentiation and premiumisation are trends set to drive growth across the forecast period

The ageing population supports ongoing growth, boosting sales of wound care

