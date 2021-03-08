Global Home and Garden Specialist Retailers in Venezuela Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2016

Import restrictions caused severe scarcity in 2015 and 2016. Retailers have faced strong obstacles to guarantee attractive offers. Some of the supply is local but domestic manufacturing also depends on imported packages and raw materials so product shortages have been witnessed across all lines. This situation has affected sales and has resulted in negative value growth in constant 2016 terms.
Euromonitor International’s Home and Garden Specialist Retailers in Venezuela report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Home Improvement and Gardening Stores, Homewares and Home Furnishing Stores.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
HOME AND GARDEN SPECIALIST RETAILERS IN VENEZUELA
Euromonitor International
December 2016
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Channel Data
Table 1 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales in Home and Garden Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 3 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales in Home and Garden Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 5 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 6 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 7 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016
Table 8 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016
Table 9 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021
Table 10 Sales in Home and Garden Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021
Table 11 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2016-2021
Table 12 Forecast Sales in Home and Garden Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Ferretería Epa Ca in Retailing (venezuela)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Ferretería EPA CA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 Ferretería EPA CA: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Ferretería EPA CA: Competitive Position 2016
Executive Summary
High Inflation Rate and Low Purchasing Power
Low Foreign Exchange and Lack of Imports
Purchases Limited To Essential Commodities
Closure of Some Companies and Little Innovation.
Survival in the Short Term and Growth in the Medium To Long Term
Key Trends and Developments
Unfavourable Macroeconomic Conditions Impact Sales
Venezuelans Are Changing Their Consumption Habits
Government Regulations
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 4 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016
Cash and Carry
Seasonality
….CONTINUED
