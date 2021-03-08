Global Processed Meat and Seafood in Canada Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Stockpiling, panic-purchases and the closure of foodservice outlets is set to result in value growth of 16% for processed meat and seafood in 2020, compared to a recorded value growth of 4% in 2019. Meat substitutes recorded the highest growth; however, shelf stable meat is set to record the biggest difference in year-on-year growth, recording 15% in 2020, compared to a decline in 2019. As many consumers took to stockpiling, they aimed for shelf-stable processed meat and seafood, including canne…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3052242-processed-meat-and-seafood-in-canada

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-large-animals-drugs-professional-survey-report-2021-forecast-to-2026-2021-03-01

developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage:

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-sprouting-seed-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-multiple-stage-booster-pump-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore,

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-remote-patient-monitoring-devices-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2016–2027-2021-03-04

Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling boosts sales of shelf stable meat and frozen processed meat, while chilled meat substitutes drive growth

Foodservice and specialist retailers are both challenged by the outbreak of COVID-19, while supermarket sales increase

Schneider Corp and Maple Leaf Foods lead, while Beyond Meat shifts its foodservice stock into retail

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Meat substitutes continue to drive growth as the health and wellness trend is boosted by the outbreak of COVID-19

The landscape fares well during the economic recession; however, players are set to focus on promotions, deals and popular products

Healthy snacking will support sales growth in processed meat and seafood

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105