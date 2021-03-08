Global Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Canada Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Due to panic-buying in response to the outbreak of COVID-19, value growth is set to move from 2% in 2019 to a prediction of 14% in 2020. All products in processed fruit and vegetables will see a surge in sales, with frozen processed vegetables and frozen processed potatoes recording the fastest value growth, as consumers were keen to stock up on frozen goods that could be stored in the home. This was especially the case as foodservice closed during the lockdown period, and consumers increased th…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3052240-processed-fruit-and-vegetables-in-canada

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cardiovascular-surgical-devices-professional-survey-report-2021-forecast-to-2026-2021-03-01

the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-areca-nut-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-triethanolamine-tea-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-triethanolamine-tea-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leads to stockpiling of shelf stable beans, causing supply issues in stores

Frozen processed food and vegetables records rising demand aligned to the health and wellness trend

Major multinational players retain their leads, as companies adapt to the increase in demand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth is stifled across the forecast period as concerns surrounding preservatives and sugar dampen sales

The rise of plant-based protein creates opportunities for positive growth

Shelf stable beans continues to drive sales, benefiting from healthy attributes and appealing price points

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Frozen Processed Vegetables by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2016-2020

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105